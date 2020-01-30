After SC relief to singer, Paudwal 'daughter' to seek legal recourse

MUMBAI: Karmela Modex, who claims to be the daughter of Anuradha Paudwal and has demanded a Rs 50 crore compensation from the renowned singer, on Thursday after hearing a Supreme Court stay order on her petition, said she will take it up legally and fight ahead.

Speaking to IANS, Modex said that will continue her stand and seek out the truth.

"Now that I have been told that the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated by a Thiruvananthapuram court on my petition, I will take forward the case legally itself.

"Now I will have to get in touch with my counsel and will fight this case at the Supreme Court," said the 45-year-old Modex.

"I reiterate that I do not wish to bring shame on any person, but I wish and want to know the truth about it as it was around five years back that my 'father' Ponnachen revealed that I was the daughter of the singer and since then I was searching for the truth," added Modex.

Earlier in the day a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to Modex on the plea filed by Paudwal. The singer had sought direction to transfer the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai.

Paudwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, and has been married to music composer Arun Paudwal.

The couple have denied the claims of Modex that they are her biological parents.

Modex had filed the case in Thiruvananthapuram Family Court demanding compensation Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and one-fourth share of their assets and properties.

The family court admitted the case and summoned the couple, who moved the top court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

The family court has also asked the Paudwal and her two children to appear before it on January 27.