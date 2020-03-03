After Shankar, Kamal Haasan interrogated by Central Crime Branch about ‘Indian 2’ crane mishap

MUMBAI: The crane accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 had the film industries down South in the state of shock.

The accident which took place on February 19th claimed the lives of 3 technicians of the film on the very spot at EVP Film City located on the outskirts of Chennai.

Indian 2‘s director Shankar and star actor Kamal Haasan were very fortunate to escape the accident, as they were only a few meters away when the crane came crashing down and took away lives of 3 technicians, and leaving 10 to 12 crew members injured.

The latest news related to the Indian 2 accident is, post interrogating director Shankar, today morning Kamal Haasan was questioned by cops at Central Crime Branch in Chennai regarding the details about the crane accident.

It was only last week when Shankar and Indian 2‘s production house Lyca had announced that they will be lending financial support to the families of the deceased.

The investigation process related to the Indian 2 accident case is going at a brisk pace.

Talking about Indian 2, the action-thriller also has Bollywood actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh along with South actor Siddharth, Nedumudi Venu, Samuthirakni in key roles.

