After Taimur Ali Khan's Marine Drive visit, cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Too visits the sea front

MUMBAI: Earlier we have seen Bollywood’s Pataudi parivaar- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur drove to Marine Drive to enjoy some cool breeze in the open as the unlock was announced. Two months after lockdown was imposed, the actor couple was snapped stepping out after unlock 1 came with relaxations. Now months after Tim with family, cousin Inaaya along with parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were snapped having some peaceful time at Nariman point.

Recently, Kunal, Soha and Inaaya took to the sea-facing location and shared a candidly adorable picture on their social media. Soha shared Kunal’s snap carrying Inaaya in his arms and treated fans with the prettiest view. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Vitamin sea.” For their day out, Kunal opted for a white t-shirt paired with black shorts and black runners. He rounded off his look with blue and white cap. Their little munchkin Inaaya opted for a printed frock with a matching mask.

In June, Bebo, Saif and Tim were papped by the shutterbugs. The viral video saw the adorable Tai sitting on Daddy dearest’s shoulders. For their outing, Saif had opted for a white kurta pajama, while Kareena wore a black and white printed dress. A few pictures also showed Taimur with a face mask on.

Well, their outing had also courted controversy when pictures and videos of them not wearing a mask. However later, Saif had reacted to the controversy and said they were indeed wearing the mask. Saif had told Mumbai Mirror, “That was the only time we went out and took Tim along because he'd been locked in for around three months. We had our masks on, but the promenade looked so deserted, so we took them off. But as soon as we saw that there were people around and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away.”

