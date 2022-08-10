After the box office failure of Shehzada and Selfiee, all eyes fall on Bholaa

After the box office failure of movies, Selfiee and Shehzada which were remakes, now all eyes are now on Bholaa, which is yet another remake, starring Ajay Devgn.
After box office failure of Shehzada and Selfiee all eyes are now on Bholaa

MUMBAI :Recently we have seen movie Shehzada getting some mix to negative responses from the fans, and the movie which has Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in leading role as as we all know, is the remake of the popular South movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which had Allu Arjun. 

The hindi remake is directed by Rohit Dhawan and right from the trailer the movie was considered as one of the potential movies of Bollywood as the fans were eagerly looking forward to see Kartik in a never seen before action avatar.

The movie was released and opened to mixed to negative response from the fans and later this week we have seen the movie Selfiee getting released and getting some mix response. 

Once again, the movie which is directed by Raj Mehta has Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, Emran Hashmi and Nusrat Bharucha in the leading role and is the official remake of the popular Malayalam movie titled Driving Licence. 

ALSO READ –  Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt

This movie has failed to win the hearts of the fans and the collection of the movie has shocked everyone. Having said that, another remake which is in the pipeline and is of Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. 

As we know, Bholaa is the official remake of the popular South movie titled Kaithi which has Karthi in the leading role.

The first glimpses of the movie Bholaa and both the teasers are getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, but as we all know the South version is very popular and now we look forward to seeing whether Bholaa will attract fans and audience in cinema halls or not, as the previous remakes were flops.

All eyes are now on Bholaa after the box office failures of Shehzada and Selfiee.

What do you think the movie Bholaa will rake in at the Box Office? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ – Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'

