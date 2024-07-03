After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:42
movie_image: 
The Naxal Story

MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The trailer has grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and has met with positive reception from every corner. The audiences were eagerly waiting to look forward to the film from the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

The trailer has taken the buzz to the next level and has sparked the chatter around the film. The blockbuster response to the trailer has not only drawn the audience's attention but has also set social media on fire. It is well known that the trailer is making waves across the nation upon its release and the audiences are anticipating its release.

With one week left for the film's release in cinemas on March 15th, 2024 the fans and the audiences have taken their excitement to social media and have started trending "#BastarOn15March". The trend is spreading like rage and is topping the charts with the No.1 position.

This shows the anticipation for the film among the audiences. The trailer of the film directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma catered to the audiences for its bold and impactful subject and the trailer stays true to the expectations.

From the human chopping sequences as he sang the National Anthem to the kids being burnt the political figures shot dead and the killing of innocent people hanged to death, this trailer packs a solid punch. The trailer not only takes the excitement to another level.

The highlight of the trailer was the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan, portrayed by talented actress Adah Sharma with sincerity and honesty. 

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

 
Bastar: The Naxal Story Vipul Amrutlal Shah Sudipto Sen Adah Sharma Neerja Madhvan Aashin A. Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shaitaan: Shaitaan theme: More trouble for Ajay Devgn film with another underwhelming promo
MUMBAI : With a lot of movie announcements, we got one that really made us all curious. So we got to see Ajay Devgn...
Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction
MUMBAI :Aamir Khan is indisputably one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Recently he was seen grooving...
Yukti's search for Dadababu causes chaos and an unexpected turn of events in Sony SAB's Vanshaj
MUMBAI : March xx, 2024: Sony SAB's show 'Vanshaj' portrays the Mahajan family's intense battle over inheritance and...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn on clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie in Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was...
"I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started" said director Kunal Kemmu while speaking about the journey of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'!
MUMBAI : By treating the audience with the first announcement video, Excel Entertainment indeed set the right tone for...
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
MUMBAI : Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel one of the biggest films of last year...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Shaitaan theme: More trouble for Ajay Devgn film with another underwhelming promo
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Shaitaan theme: More trouble for Ajay Devgn film with another underwhelming promo
Aamir
Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn on clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Farhan Akhtar
"I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started" said director Kunal Kemmu while speaking about the journey of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'!
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Tamanna
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon