After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!

MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The trailer has grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and has met with positive reception from every corner. The audiences were eagerly waiting to look forward to the film from the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

The trailer has taken the buzz to the next level and has sparked the chatter around the film. The blockbuster response to the trailer has not only drawn the audience's attention but has also set social media on fire. It is well known that the trailer is making waves across the nation upon its release and the audiences are anticipating its release.

With one week left for the film's release in cinemas on March 15th, 2024 the fans and the audiences have taken their excitement to social media and have started trending "#BastarOn15March". The trend is spreading like rage and is topping the charts with the No.1 position.

This shows the anticipation for the film among the audiences. The trailer of the film directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma catered to the audiences for its bold and impactful subject and the trailer stays true to the expectations.

From the human chopping sequences as he sang the National Anthem to the kids being burnt the political figures shot dead and the killing of innocent people hanged to death, this trailer packs a solid punch. The trailer not only takes the excitement to another level.

The highlight of the trailer was the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan, portrayed by talented actress Adah Sharma with sincerity and honesty.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.