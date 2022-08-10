After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu

A social media user has compared Bollywood stars to cities and reacting to that celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Neetu Kapoor have shared an epic reaction.
MUMBAI :  A social media user has compared Bollywood stars to cities and reacting to that celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Neetu Kapoor have shared an epic reaction.

An Instagram user, Freddy, penned a long post, where he compared Bombay to Shah Rukh Khan saying "the city of dreams."

He wrote: "Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarbh and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries."

"Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean and symmetrical."

He compared veteran star Neetu Kapoor to Dubai "forever youthful".

"Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable," it continued.

Describing Rekha and Zeenat Aman, the user wrote: "Rekha is Bora Bora, exotic and distant. Goa is Zeenat Aman, warm and gorgeous, sexy of spirit and soul."

"Manali is Ishaan Khattar, perennially cool. Tara Sutaria is the beautiful winding roads going up to Darjeeling. The Thai dessert is Katrina Kaif, forever scorching," Freddy added.

"Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool. Ayushmann Khuranna is Toronto, every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab. Alia Bhat is a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own. Cities are people," concluded Freddy's post.

Reacting to the post, Kareena wrote: "Have to agree with this".

Anushka re-shared the post with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Neetu wrote, "Dubai" and dropped a red heart and laughing emojis.

Ayushmann Khuranna and Tara Sutaria shared a red heart on the note.


SOURCE-IANS

 

