After Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela accepted the 'Antaskhari challenge' from Aparshakti Khurana

People from all over the world have been staying at home and practicing social distancing due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Though the virus has brought the globe to a standstill, it looks like Bollywood has found an interesting way to connect with friends and fans by indulging in the 'Antakashri challenge' on social media.

This 'Antakashri challenge' which has grabbed the attention of celebrities like Tiger Shroff who got nominated by Ananya Panday and Dino Morea, now Urvashi Rautela who accepted it by singing the song 'Hai Manjha Tera Tej Ye Dil Ki Patang Ko Kate Haye' from Manjha

Click on the link below to hear her beautiful voice: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JcqHqAtWL/?igshid=26qyxv1hnxqa

She captioned the video by accepting the challenge from Aparshakti Khurana and also nominated few actors and actresses like John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandes etc to take up the 'Antakashri challenge'. The caption reads, "#urvashirautela #AntakshariChallenge #QuarantineAntakshari accepted H se @aparshakti_khurana Next letter is “E” I further nominate amazingly talented artists in alphabetical order:

@aaysharma @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @hrithikroshan @jacquelinef143 @thejohnabraham @mrunalofficial2016 @ranveersingh @beingsalmankhan @tigerjackieshroff

@varundvn I nominate everyone all my loved ones .

This challenge brings out hidden talents of our celebrities like singing etc.Urvashi's singing is simply breathtaking and can be seen coming directly from her heart. On that note,we look forward to other famous people singing and expressing their talents.