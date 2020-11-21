After a year of dating, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has called it quits with (now ex) bf Eban Hyam for THIS reason...

MUMBAI: Almost a week back, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff shocked everyone when she went vocal about her break-up with Basketball player, Eban Hyams. The star sister had taken to her Insta stories to make an official announcement of their split and asked their fans to not associate them.

While Krishna had refrained from divulging details about their break-up, Eban has now given their fans a hint about what could be the reason for their relationship to go South. If his latest cryptic Insta story is anything to go by then we guess a 'long-distance relationship' could have played a role in their break-up.

Eban wrote on Insta story, “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless.”.

After Krishna Shroff asked their fans to not tag her in their pictures, Eban’s cryptic note reads how love should overcome distance.

Earlier, Krishna had written in her Insta stories, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”.

Krishna Shroff even deleted all their lovey-dovey pictures and pressed the unfollow button too.

Eban and Krishna met in Soho House in Mumbai on 11th May 2019. A month later, the two started seeing each other.

On completing one year of togetherness, Eban and Krishna had gone live on Instagram to answer questions from fans. When a fan had asked about their wedding, Eban had revealed that it was on cards. He had said, “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards.”.

Eban continues to stay in Australia, while Krishna has returned to India.

Credit: SpotboyE