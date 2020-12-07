Agastya Nanda pens a lovely birthday note for sister Navya Nanda; shares an unseen picture with her

MUMBAI: Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, turned a year older on 6th December.

She celebrated her 23rd birthday. To make her feel special on her special day, Bachchans took to social media to post an adorable wish for the birthday girl. Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya too took the opportunity and shared some unseen pictures to wish Navya.

Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan, he shared birthday girl’s delightful picture and wrote alongside, “Happy birthday beautiful. #favourite.” Agastya, on the other hand, shared a candid picture with Navya and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Navya Nanda” followed by a red heart emoji. In the picture, Navya is seen donning a grey top while letting her hair down while Agastya sported a blue zipper paired with white shirt and a tie.

Earlier this year, when Navya graduated from college, Abhishek congratulated her in an extensive Instagram post. He had then written, “Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world.”

