Ahead of ‘Srikanth’, the most power-packed actor Rajkummar Rao extends best wishes to OG Srikanth on the arrival of his daughter

MUMBAI: Most power-packed actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to portray the life of Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming film ‘Srikanth’, took to his social media handle to congratulate Bolla for the arrival of his daughter. Srikanth Bolla shared the news on his Instagram account with a cute post. Rajkummar shared the same post on his social media handle with a message that read, “Heartiest congratulations to #Srikanth and Swathi on the arrival of their little princess! Sending lots of love and blessings your way.”

The Rajkummar starrer narrates the story of Srikanth Bolla, who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of eventually finding Bollant Industries. ‘Srikanth’, which is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2024.

Beyond ‘Srikanth’, Rajkummar Rao is also gearing up for ‘Stree 2’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs 2’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.