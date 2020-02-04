Ahead of the release, makers of Shikara held a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Check out!

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' is all set to hit the theatres, this Friday. Ahead of its release, the makers held a star-studded evening with the pool of talent recently in the city. From the lead actors, Adil Khan, Sadia, writer Abhijat Joshi, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, the event saw the presence of who’s who of the industry. Actress Manisha Koirala from the directors classic cult 1942: A Love Story to Shikara also graced this special evening.

The film has already garnered immense appreciation from the critics as well as the audience for its thrilling storyline. Conveying the untold narrative of Kashmiri Pandits 'Shikara' is grabbing all the attention for its gripping narrative that comes straight out of the books of history.

Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi were honoured at a prominent youth summit in Bangalore. The thunderous response from the youth is proof that even the young audience are also all excited about the much-anticipated film.

Shikara is being hailed as an important movie and is also the most awaited. Inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and a tribute by the director to his mother, ‘Shikara’ brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants act in the film.

Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.