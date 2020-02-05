Ahead of the trailer release, the makers of Baaghi 3 share a motion poster!

MUMBAI: After creating a massive hype with the first poster of Baaghi 3, the makers are all set for the trailer launch tomorrow and have released a motion poster from the movie of Tiger Shroff as Ronnie.

Taking to his social media Tiger shared, "It’s been an incredible journey, but Ronnie's greatest battle is yet to be fought. Catch the explosive #Baaghi3. TRAILER TOMORROW AT 11AM."

https://twitter.com/iTIGERSHROFF/status/1224974912097402882?s=19

The motion poster shows Tiger face to face against a military tank with helicopters moving in his direction and a caption that says,

‘This time he is up against a nation

Trailer out at 11 am tomorrow’

The motion poster is adding to the hype of the biggest action movie of 2020.

Baaghi 3 is going to have triple action, drama and story and everyone is extremely excited to see what is in store for them.

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.