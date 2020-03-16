Ahmed Khan took inspiration from late Saroj Khan for 'Heropanti 2'

Director, writer, producer, choreographer Ahmed Khan spoke about how he rehearsed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to turn him into Laila, the main antagonist in his own directorial 'Heropanti 2' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 15:51
movie_image: 
Ahmed Khan took inspiration from late Saroj Khan for 'Heropanti 2'

MUMBAI: Director, writer, producer, choreographer Ahmed Khan spoke about how he rehearsed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to turn him into Laila, the main antagonist in his own directorial 'Heropanti 2' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Ahmed Khan said that he was inspired by Saroj Khan's hand movements when he asked Nawazuddin to use his wrist and hand to play Laila.

"I have learned the art of dance and expressions from Saroj ji. Her expressions were brilliant! Whenever she used to dance, there was magic in her hands. A small part of her skills have been passed down to me and so I have achieved such success!", said Ahmed Khan.

He later danced to the song 'Choli Ke Peeche'. Archana Puran Singh then added: "This was actually a tribute to Saroj ji!"

Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi and director Kapil Verma are coming to promote their film 'Om: The Battle Within'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE :IANS

Sony Entertainment Television Choli ke peeche Nawazuddin Siddiqui Heropanti 2 director TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 15:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'My glycerine and concealer are in a love-hate relationship' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar opens up on her makeup must-haves, routine and more
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charming personality and witty responses. Wherever he goes, the superstar makes...
OMG! Akshay Kumar once tried removing Salman Khan’s role from ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is known to work in multiple films each year and donning different characters once shared...
SHOCKING! Priya refuses to apologize to Nandini for a reality check to Shubham and Shivina for referring to Ram as 'SAUTELA' in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular drama series on the small screens. The...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Suspicious! Sharda gets suspicious with Preesha and Rudraksh’s behaviour, Preesha gets nervous
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'The time has come when society doesn't need these labels, all you need is a life partner' Leela aka Alpana Buch gets candid about her perspective towards marriage, #MaAnKiShaadi and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on the television currently, fans are not only sending...
Recent Stories
srk-ranbir
Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films
Latest Video