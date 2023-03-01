Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 

MUMBAI : Ahsaas Channa is currently one of the biggest names in the OTT. In 2022, she was seen in web series like Girls Hostel, Hostel Daze, Mismatched 2, and Salesman of The Year. The actress started her career as a child artist and was seen in movies like Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Friend Ganesha, Phoonk, and many others.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ahsaas and spoke to her about why she is not seen in Bollywood films, upcoming projects, and more…

You started your career as a child artist and starred in many hit films. But, after becoming an adult what has kept you away from films?

I want to do lead roles. I am waiting for the perfect offer. I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there. Even in an ensemble cast, I want to play a lead role.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah says, “I would like to work with Sai Pallavi” – Exclusive

On OTT, you have left a mark with your performances. So now, when a project is offered to you what do you look for in it before saying yes?

I see if the script is different from what I have done earlier like in Salesman Of The Year for the first time, I am not playing a college student. So, that’s what I am looking for, roles that are different from my previous characters.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects…

I have a web series titled Jail 6 which will be released this year. Then I am shooting for Hostel Daze season 4. It will be the final season of the series. Mismatched season 3, I don’t know if it’s happening or not, but Akarsh Khurana had told me that if season 3 is made there will be a track on Vinny and Anmol.

Also Read: Ahsaas Channa on Salesman Of The Year, “ I got a chance to break stereotypes with this role” – Exclusive

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.