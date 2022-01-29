Airport look! Ankita Lokhande, Ram Charan, Venkatesh Daggubati

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande along with her hubby Vikas Jain were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Ankita looked absolutely beautiful in a yellow saree whereas Vikas was seen wearing a black suit. On the work front, Ankita was last seen in the movies Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She is also a very popular face in the Television Industry. She was seen in the shows like Ek Thhi Naayka, Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and Pavitra Rishta.

South superstar Ram Charan along with his sister Sreeja were papped at the Mumbai airport. The actor opted for a casual look as she was clicked by the paparazzi. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s mega film RRR. The release of the film has been postponed due to the increasing rate of Covid-19 cases in the country. Post RRR, Ram will be seen in the movie Acharya where he will be seen with Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde. Acharya, which was scheduled to release 4 February 2022, has got postponed and now is set to hit the theaters on April 1.

South veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati was also clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. The actor looked dapper in his casual look. On the work front, Venkatesh was seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Narappa and Drushyam 2. He will be next seen in the movie F3 which is all ready to release this year.

