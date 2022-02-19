Airport look of Bollywood stars! Shamita's uber-cool looks, Amyra returns from her vacation, Sonnalli Seygall leaves for Luv Rajan's wedding, and more...

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty was snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport. The actress looked stunning in a brown outfit with a red printed and flowy shrug. She carried a black handbag with her. She had sported beige block heels and sunglasses. On the work front, Shamita was last seen in the controversial show Bigg Boss Season 15.

Also read: AMAZING: From AGRESSION to ROMANCE - Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s journey on Bigg Boss 15!

Actress Sonnalli Seygall was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport in Mumbai. The actress was seen leaving for the wedding of Luv Rajan. Sonnalli has been very active on social media platforms, where she has been treating her fans with her beautiful pictures and videos. On the work front, Sonnalli was last seen in the movie Jai Mummy Di. She will be next seen in the films like Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds, ASEQ, and Boondi Raita.

Actress Amyra Dastur was clicked at the airport. Amyra was in the Maldives for her vacation. The actress looked happy as she returned back to the city from her vacation. On the work front, Amyra was last seen in the movie Koi Jaane Na. The actress will be next seen in the film Bagheera which will be in the Tamil language. The actress will also be seen in Amazon Prime video's web series Dongri To Dubai.

popular Television couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were clicked by the paps at the airport in Mumbai. Recently the couple was on date night when the rumor about Disha being pregnant was surfaced on social media platforms. The actress took to her social media platform where she clarified the rumors and said that she is not pregnant, and in the future, she will not wear an oversize shirt.

Karan Kundrra was also spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Karan has been in the news recently, for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Talking about their love life, the couple first met in the house of Bigg Boss Season 15. Post the show got over, the couple had been spotted at various places in the city.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Did You Know? Shamita Shetty has been a part of Bigg Boss earlier too! Had left the house for ‘PERSONAL REASONS’! Read on to know more…

Credits: Yogen Shah, Manav Manglani, Viral Bhayani