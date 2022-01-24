Airport Look! Rashmika Mandanna, Govinda, Tamannaah, and Samantha Lockwood

MUMBAI: National crush Rahmika Mandana was clicked at the airport in Mumbai. The actor was seen in a white hoodie and short blue jeans. She matched her looked with a pink cap and slipper. The actress was last seen in the movie Pushpa with actor Allu Arjun. The actress will make her debut in Bollywood with Mission Manju in which she will be sharing a screen with Siddharth Malhotra. the shooting of the film has already begun. The actress has already landed her second film Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Bollywood superstar Govinda along with his wife and daughter were clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. The actor was all smiles as he returned from his vacation. The actor was last seen in the films like Rangeela Raja and Chashma Chadha which were released in 2019.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. The actress will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan in Hindi and two films in Telugu languages titled Gurthunda Seethakalam and F3.

Actress Samantha Lockwood was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Samantha is an American actress who has also worked in Indian web series. She was last seen in the web series Shoot The Hero where her performance was liked by the audience. The show was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. These days she has been making headlines for her connection with Salman Khan. The actress was recently seen at Salman’s farmhouse. It is rumored that she is dating Salman Khan but she denied all allegations.

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety fame Nushrratt Bharuccha was clicked at Mumbai’s airport by the shutterbugs. The actor was last seen in the movie Chhorri which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits: Varinder Chawla, Manav Mangalani