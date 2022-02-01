Airport Look! Sara Ali Khan returns from Kashmir, Sidharth Malhotra flies down to Bhopal, Anil Kapoor looks dapper in black, and more...

MUMBAI: The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at Mumbai's airport.

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport in Mumbai. The actress returned to the bay after spending quality time with brother Ibrahim Khan and friends in Kashmir. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai. A week back, the star shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures on her social media handle where she wrote, "Best moments of the last 2 years." She will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

Pooja Hegde was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. On the work front, Pooja has the film Radhe Shyam in the pipeline. The actress is busy promoting the songs of the film and gearing up for its release. The film also stars Prabhas. She even has the film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. She has several other movies like Acharya in Telugu and Beast in Tamil that are in the post-production stage.

Tamannaah Bhatia along with her mother was clicked by the shutterbugs at Mumbai’s airport. The actress was seen holding her mother’s hand as they walked out of the airport.

Aditya Roy Kapur was clicked by the lensmen at the airport in Mumbai. The actor opted out for a casual look as he was seen in a shirt and black jeans at the airport.

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra was also clicked by the paps at the airport in Mumbai. The actor is off for the shoot of his next project at Bhopal.

The evergreen Anil Kapoor was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. The dashing actor was seen wearing a black shirt with black pants.

