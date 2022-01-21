Airport looks! Ileana Dcruz, Shriya Saran, and Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana Dcruz was snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. The actress wore a black top matched with blue denim jeans and a black overcoat. Ileana is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media platforms. She has been posting her pictures and videos from her vacations. The beauty actress was last seen in the movie The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ram Kapoor. She will be next seen in the film Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

Actress Shriya Saran along with her husband Andrei Koscheev was spotted at the airport. The actress seems to be in a jolly mood as she steps out of the airport. The actress looked elegant as she opted to wear a simple white salwar Kameez matched with a pink dupatta. The actress will be seen making her cameo appearance in the much-awaited SS Rajamouli’s film RRR in which she is paired with Ajay Devgn. She will also be featured in the movie Tadka in Hindi and Sandakkari in the Tamil language.

Model Manushi Chhillar was clicked by the lensmen at the airport. She wore a black crop top matched with blue jeans and a black overcoat to style her looks. She was also seen clicking pictures with some of her fans at the airport. Manushi is the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the film Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to release in April 2022.

