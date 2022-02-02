Airport spotted! Diljit Dosanjh’s uber-cool looks, Karthi leaves his sister, Samantha’s stylish avatar, and more.

MUMBAI : The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at Mumbai's airport.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the movie Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani. He was also seen in the movies like Singh is Bling, Udta Punjab, Soorma, and Arjun Patiala.

Actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. The actor came to leave his sister at the airport. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Shehzada.

Also read: Airport Look! Sara Ali Khan returns from Kashmir, Sidharth Malhotra flies down to Bhopal, Anil Kapoor looks dapper in black, and more...

Actress Samantha Lockwood was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Samantha is an American actress who has also worked in Indian web series. She was last seen in the web series Shoot The Hero where her performance was liked by the audience. The show was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. These days she has been making headlines for her connection with Salman Khan. The actress was recently seen at Salman’s farmhouse. It is rumored that she is dating Salman Khan but she denied all allegations.

Model Manushi Chhillar was clicked by the lensmen at the airport. Manushi is the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the film Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to release in April 2022.

Television actress Nikki Tamboli was clicked by the lensmen at the airport in Mumbai. She was last seen on Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 15 where she appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She also made her presence felt on Rohit Shetty’s show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Apart from Television shows, she has also appeared in the Telugu movies like Thipparaa Meesam, Kanchana 3, and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Airport Looks! Katrina Kaif aces her airport look, Newlyweds Mouni and Suraj return to the city, Sunny leaves for the shoot of his next

Credits: Varinder Chawla, Manav Mangalani