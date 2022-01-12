Airport Spotted! Hansika Motwani, Meheep Kapoor, Jahan Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

MUMBAI: Gorgeous Hansika Motwani was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. Hansika began her television career with a serial called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later acted in the Indian serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and appeared as one of the children in Koi... Mil Gaya with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. She is a very popular star in Tamil and Telugu films. The actor will be seen next in Tamil films like Maha, Partner, and Rowdy Baby. Whereas 105 Minutes and My Name Is Shruthi in Telugu films. She will be making her debut in Telugu web series Nasha.

Also read: Hansika Motwani has nine projects lined up this year

Maheep Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahan Kapoor were seen at the airport. Recently Maheep was tested positive for Covid-19. Kapoor said that Maheep is doing okay and is currently experiencing mild Covid symptoms.

Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport in Mumbai. She looked stylish in their casual attires. Kriti wore light blue coloured denim jeans. She paired her denim with a white tee and layered it up with a black jacket. She matched her attire with geeky glasses and covered her face with a face mask. Whereas Pulkit kept it simple in a black plain tee, dark blue denim and a black face mask. He wore black, orange and white combo shoes.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: MUST READ! Kriti Kharbanda on dealing with challenges in her life