Airport Spotted! Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kanika Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and more…

MUMBAI: Check out who’s who of Bollywood stars that were spotted at Mumbai's airport.

Sanjay Dutt was snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport Mumbai. The star will be seen in KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. Sanjay will be also seen in the movies like Prithiviraj, Shamshera, and The Good Maharaja.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked by the paparazzi as she was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a white crop top with blue denim jeans. She matched her look with a blue denim overcoat and sunglasses. The actress will be next seen in the movie Hey Sinamika which will release on 25th February 2022.

Actor Arjun Bijlani was spotted by the lensmen at the airport in Mumbai. The actor who was busy shooting his upcoming music video in Kashmir has now returned to the bay in style.

The gorgeous Sana Makbul was clicked at the airport. The actress is known for her acting in the shows like Aadat Se Majboor, Vish, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz Do. She was also seen in the Tamil language film Rangoon.

Actress Himanshi Khurana was also spotted at the airport. Her boyfriend Asim Riaz came to the airport to pick her up. The duo was later seen posing for the paparazzi at the airport. Himanshi was last seen in Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 13 as the contestant.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was clicked by the cameramen at the airport. She is currently enjoying the success of her song Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega from Pushpa.

