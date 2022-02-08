Airport spotted! Shahid Kapoor's Uber cool Looks, Madhuri Dixit's stylish avatar, Vivek Dahiya receives wife Divyanka, and more...

MUMBAI : The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at Mumbai's airport.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor looked uber cool as he gets clicked at the airport in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh which was released in 2019. He will be next seen in the movie Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. The film has been long delayed due to the rise in the covid cases in the country. Post-Jersery, he will be seen in the movies like Bloody Daddy and Bull.

Also read: Must Read! Did you know Shahid Kapoor avoided OTT platforms for the release of Jersey

Madhuri Dixit Nene was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. The actress looked elegant in yellow salwar and Kameez. She matched her style with a white handbag and black sunglasses. On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the movie Kalank. The actress has been judging many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Dance Deewane. She will be next seen in Netflix's web series The Fame Game.

Vijay Deverakonda, Charmie Kaur, and Puri Jagannadh were clicked by the lensmen at the airport. Vijay will be soon seen making his debut in Bollywood with Liger. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Ronit Roy.

Popular Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has clicked along with her hubby Vivek Dahiya at Mumbai's airport. The actor came to receive his wife at the airport.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin was also snapped at the airport in Mumbai. On the work front, the actress was seen in the television show Bigg Boss Season 14. She also appeared on the reality show Fear Factor: Khaitron Ke Khiladi – Made in India where she was the second runner-up. The actress has also made her debut in Tamil films with the movie Vaanam. This year, the actress will be making her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Honeymoon.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit: Yash Chopra was a very progressive director

Credits: Viral Bhayani, and Manav Manglani