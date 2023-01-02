"Aisa kam Karte hi Kyon Ho jisse mooh chhupana Pade" netizens trolls Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora for this video

netizens says “Aisa Kaam karte hi kyu ho Jisse Muh Chupana Pade” and some unhealthy comments on this latest video of Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora
MUMBAI : Amrita Arora recently celebrated her birthday which was attended by AP Dhillon, Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and many other celebrities, the pictures and videos of the party are floating all over the internet.

And now this latest video of Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora leaving the party while covering their faces with the jacket is getting viral all over the internet. The fans are not keeping calm but are laughing on this video and all sharing some hilarious comments, whereas many people are trolling Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora.

ALSO READ –   "Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignoring in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo

Check out the comments below

Many many people are saying what is the purpose of doing such work where you have to cover your faces, whereas many people are speculating and saying whether they are drunk or high on any sort of drugs.

What are your views on this video of Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora and also on these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ –From Rihanna to Katy Perry, Hollywood stars who wore Indian Designers

Farhan Akhtar AMRITA ARORA TROLL FARHAN AKHTAR TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTORS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
About Author

