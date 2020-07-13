Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan to be quarantined at home; Health Minister Rajesh Tope says they are stable and Asymptomatic.

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan confirmed he tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He took to his Twitter to announce the same and assured fans that his family members as well as staff have been tested and that their results were awaited. Later the same day, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Today, as per a report in Times Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have also tested positive for Coronavirus, while Jaya Bachchan’s report came out to be negative. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has now said that Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya are reportedly stable and asymptomatic, and that they don’t require hospitalization if the family doesn't want to.

In a conversation with Times Now, Rajesh Tope said that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were tested only yesterday and their reports came immediately within an hour or two. It was yesterday late in the evening that the two swabs of Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also taken and the reports now came at 2:30 and they were found positive as reported by spotboye. He confirmed that both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were asymptomatic and that the call for hospitalization would be a family decision. “It’s a family decision, if they prefer to be at home, they can be at home. The protocol says if the patient is asymptomatic, it’s the decision of the patient and their family members to decide on that,” said Rajesh Tope.

Regarding the status of the contact tracing, he said, “It’s the protocol that all members in close contact are to be traced, so accordingly their swabs will be taken.”

Rajesh Tope had confirmed the news of Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19 and tweeted, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."

