Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mira Rajput have this in COMMON!

MUMBAI: Mira Rajput and Aishwarya Bachchan are superstar wives and doting mothers. Aishwarya does very few movies and has dedicated most of her time to her daughter, while Mira is a homemaker.



Aishwarya in an interview said that her daughter Aaradhya is her world. Well, the same holds true for Mira.The two hands-on moms share a few similarities.1) They frequently drop their children to school and even pick them up.

2) Both their spouses work in films, while the two ladies spend a large part of their time with their children.

3) They are always seen by their children's side during important school events.

4) The two frequently put up loving posts for their children on their social media accounts, expressing what they mean to them.



Aren't they the perfect moms?