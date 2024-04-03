Aishwarya Rai Bachchan candidly talked about receiving legal notices for doing intimate scenes in films

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most important actors is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Millions of people adore the actress, but being an actor often comes with a price. Aishwarya rarely appears in close-ups or kissing sequences in her films, and once talked about receiving legal letters for her on-screen kisses. An old video with Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya candidly speaking with an interviewer about the backlash she has encountered for being outspoken on screen is making the rounds.

Aishwarya said," I actually got legal notices from some people in the county turning around and. saying that you are iconic. You are an example to our girls, you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they are not comfortable with you doing this on screen, so why did you? And I was like wow, I am just an actor, doing my job, and here I am being asked to give an explanation for a couple of 2 to 3-second scenes in a two to three-hour film. A lot of actors have kissed before this scene and they continue to till the very date.”

Aishwarya further added," Public display affection is still not common in our Indian culture. Even today actors are not very comfortable with their kissing scene." She added that what Kiss does in Western cinema, sings does to Indian cinema and that's how fans connect with them."

Aishwarya demonstrated after her marriage and after her daughter Aaradhya that she could still make wise decisions, with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil serving as a prime example. The last time we saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in Ponniyin Selvan Part 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. In the movie, she portrayed a royal queen and starred opposite Chiyyan Vikram.

