Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to celebrate her birthday in Rome

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has acted in films like Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, and Provoked, will turn a year older on 1 November 2019. The actress has a grand plan for her birthday.



The Dhoom 2 actress along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan often heads abroad for birthday celebrations or else spend quality time with the whole family in Mumbai itself. This time, Aishwarya and Abhishek have decided to take a break from their professional commitments and head to a foreign location for happy and private time with each other. According to reports in Mid Day, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya will be travelling to Rome. A source told the tabloid, "On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on 30 October to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand."



The source added, "It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of 31 October. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway."