×

Follow us on Twitter


News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to celebrate her birthday in Rome

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 03:11 PM

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has acted in films like Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, and Provoked, will turn a year older on 1 November 2019. The actress has a grand plan for her birthday. 

The Dhoom 2 actress along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan often heads abroad for birthday celebrations or else spend quality time with the whole family in Mumbai itself. This time, Aishwarya and Abhishek have decided to take a break from their professional commitments and head to a foreign location for happy and private time with each other. According to reports in Mid Day, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya will be travelling to Rome. A source told the tabloid, "On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on 30 October to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand." 

What do you think about these Showtees ?

The source added, "It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of 31 October. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway." 
Tags > Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, birthday bash, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki Vidhayak
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off | Who will win?
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days