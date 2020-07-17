Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya rushed to Nanavati Hospital

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of the Bachchan family getting tested covid positive was out, the entire nation has been praying for their speedy recovery Abhishek Bachchan was admitted with papa Bachchan at Nanavati hospital and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aradhya was home quarantined.

Now as per the sources Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aradhya Bachchan have been taken to Nanavati Hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya complained of throat pain and mild fever. The BMC team reached their residence Jalsa and then both were shifted to Nanavati Hospital in different ambulances.

They have been shifted to the same special wing, where Amitabh and Abhishek are undergoing treatment.

Earlier informing about her wife and daughter, Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

We pray for the speedy recovery of the Bachchan family.

