Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement

Aishwarya Rai does one L'Oreal ad every year and instantly ends all negative comments about her changing looks. The actor looks stunning as ever in a new promo video from the hair care brand. The new ad revisits her many years of association with the brand. She talks about ‘women of today’ who don't ‘settle for less’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai does one L'Oreal ad every year and instantly ends all negative comments about her changing looks. The actor looks stunning as ever in a new promo video from the hair care brand.

Also read - Shocking! Netizens claim Aishwarya Rai is financially independent and has an off-shore account set-up; Read on to know more!

 

The new ad revisits her many years of association with the brand. She talks about ‘women of today’ who don't ‘settle for less’. Visuals from her old ad shoots are shown in a montage. “Don't settle to me means no compromises. Pursuing growth and constantly evolving, so why should it be any different for my hair,” she says in the ad.

Fans of the actor loved her back in front of the camera after last year's Ponniyin Selvan II. “Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely breathtaking,” read a tweet. “She served like a Queen, let's hope that Cannes will be even bigger. Queen of Loreal This man,” commented a person on YouTube. “She is still the most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote another.

Aishwarya has been with L'Oreal for more than a decade now, representing the brand even at the Cannes Film Festival. She is expected to attend the fest again this year.

Aishwarya was recently seen in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She attended the bash with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya and Agastya Nanda also attended the celebrations. A video even caught Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek grooving to the music on day 2 of the event. However, this time they did not perform on stage.

Also read -Aishwarya Rai Bachchan candidly talked about receiving legal notices for doing intimate scenes in films

 Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II in a double role and earned praise from critics and audience alike. She has not announced her next project yet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan L'Oreal Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini to reveal Sumedh's real identity
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
MUMBAI: Among the most beloved actresses in the business is Katrina Kaif. She is well-known for her exquisite fashion...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai does one L'Oreal ad every year and instantly ends all negative comments about her changing looks...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba and Garry manage to get the address
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has called ''friends" Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her “huge sources of...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep and Anupama groove to a song together
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Alia
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more
HRITHIK ROSHAN
This actor used to get bullied a lot in school, and is now worth ₹3000 Crores, guess who
VIKRANT MASSEY
Vikrant Massey reveals how he plans to raise his son 'in the current social climate'
Nasirr
Nasirr Khan reveals Salman Khan was labeled 'Flop Actor' to his Face, Shares Shah Rukh Khan's humble beginnings
Prabhas
Prabhas' movie Darling was initially offered to Rana Daggubati; Details inside!