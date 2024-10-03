Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai does one L'Oreal ad every year and instantly ends all negative comments about her changing looks. The actor looks stunning as ever in a new promo video from the hair care brand.

The new ad revisits her many years of association with the brand. She talks about ‘women of today’ who don't ‘settle for less’. Visuals from her old ad shoots are shown in a montage. “Don't settle to me means no compromises. Pursuing growth and constantly evolving, so why should it be any different for my hair,” she says in the ad.

Fans of the actor loved her back in front of the camera after last year's Ponniyin Selvan II. “Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely breathtaking,” read a tweet. “She served like a Queen, let's hope that Cannes will be even bigger. Queen of Loreal This man,” commented a person on YouTube. “She is still the most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote another.

Aishwarya has been with L'Oreal for more than a decade now, representing the brand even at the Cannes Film Festival. She is expected to attend the fest again this year.

Aishwarya was recently seen in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She attended the bash with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya and Agastya Nanda also attended the celebrations. A video even caught Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek grooving to the music on day 2 of the event. However, this time they did not perform on stage.

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II in a double role and earned praise from critics and audience alike. She has not announced her next project yet.

