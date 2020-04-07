Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in this throwback video from an unreleased film; check

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an immense fan following. Fans love her and admire her for her acting chops and beauty.

Now, here’s an interesting report about the actress. While there are hundreds of movies releasing every year, there are a few films that don’t see the light of the day. One such film is Radheshyam Sitaram starring Aishwarya and Suniel Shetty in 1997 which wasn’t released. As everyone is quarantined, we are often coming across a few throwback pictures and videos. A new video of Aish shooting for a song in Radheshyam Sitaram is going viral on social media. The short clip sees the beauty all decked up in a purple lehenga.

A fan club of Aishwarya shared the video on Insta giving out the deets of the video. The caption of the video read, “I can't take my eyes off her. #AishwaryaRai on the sets of incomplete movie Radheshyam Sitaram in 1997. Cr @movietalkies @aneesbazmee @suniel.shetty #QueensBollyVideo.”

Check out the video here: