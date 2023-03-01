Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding Aaradhya’s hand at the airport; netizens say, “Yeh bhag jati hai kya har jagah haat pakdke chalti hain”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were recently spotted at the airport, and the actress is being trolled for holding the hands of her 11 year old daughter. Read on to know more…  
MUMBAI : A few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the airport as they left for an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year. Recently, they came back and were clicked at the airport again.

 

 

 


While Abhishek was walking in front, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were behind him, and as usual, the actress was holding her daughter’s hand. Aaradhya is 11 years old, and netizens are trolling Aishwarya for holding the hands of a grown-up daughter.
A netizen commented, “Yeh bhag jati hai kya har jagah haat pakdke chalti hain.” One more netizen wrote, “Isn’t she like 11 yrs old? Why is she always holding mom's hand in public?” Check out the comments below…

While of course, some netizens are trolling her, some are supporting Aishwarya. A netizen commented, “Uska bacha hai uske pet se nikla hai.... Woh chahe hath pakde, pair pakde, choti pakde naak pakde, ya sir pakde tumko kya hai bhai.”

cc.jpg

 

It is a personal choice of a celeb whether he or she holds the hands of their kids or not. But, some netizens, just need one reason to troll celebs, especially star kids.
 
Talking about Aishwarya’s movies, the actress will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. The movie is slated to release on 28th April 2023. It is a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The first installment of the film had become a blockbuster at the box office, and in Hindi also it had done reasonable business.
 
Meanwhile, Abhishek has Bholaa and Ghoomer lined up. The former, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on 30th March 2023.

