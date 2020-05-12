News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's childhood photos are unmissable

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. The former Miss World continues to rule the hearts of millions of fans, thanks to her beauty and acting prowess. Although Aishwarya has been away from the silver screen for a while now, she still hogs the limelight on social media from time to time.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been graceful right from her childhood, and we have got hold of a few throwback pictures that prove the same. Well, one thing is for sure that Aishwarya looks totally unrecognizable in these rare pictures that are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. She is seen wearing white in both clicks.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

