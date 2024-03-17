Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PDA leaves Abhishek Bachchan in an awkward spot after Farah Khan's humorous comment; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Numerous articles have been written regarding the news of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce, but the couple has consistently insisted that they don't want to listen to the endless rumors surrounding them since, as celebrities, they understand that these things happen and they won't respond to them.

Regarding Aishwarya and Abhishek, they have been blissfully wed for sixteen years. Previously, they would engage in PDA and leave fans in awe of their dazzling connection. Ash and Abhi's shippers will melt down over this one video.

In this video, Aishwarya is seen on a stage giving kisses to her husband Abhishek, who is standing with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as telling her to give them kisses too. The actress from Ponniyin Selvan is the loveliest diva ever and gave her husband three kisses. Farah made a joke about how the kisses are solely for them because he receives them at home too. And because of Farah's sense of humor, the audience at the awards ceremony laughs heartily, leaving Abhishek in an awkward situation.

Despite contrasting rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan remain utterly devoted to each other. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya put an end to rumors of their split once again by showing up together at the Ambani celebration, where their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stole the show with her incredible makeover.

Being one of the most well-liked couples in the glitzy town, Aishwarya and Abhishek are constantly the subject of intense interest in their personal lives.

Credit- Bollywood Life