Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PDA leaves Abhishek Bachchan in an awkward spot after Farah Khan's humorous comment; Read on to know more!

Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: Numerous articles have been written regarding the news of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce, but the couple has consistently insisted that they don't want to listen to the endless rumors surrounding them since, as celebrities, they understand that these things happen and they won't respond to them.

(Also read: Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details! )

Regarding Aishwarya and Abhishek, they have been blissfully wed for sixteen years. Previously, they would engage in PDA and leave fans in awe of their dazzling connection. Ash and Abhi's shippers will melt down over this one video.

In this video, Aishwarya is seen on a stage giving kisses to her husband Abhishek, who is standing with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as telling her to give them kisses too. The actress from Ponniyin Selvan is the loveliest diva ever and gave her husband three kisses. Farah made a joke about how the kisses are solely for them because he receives them at home too. And because of Farah's sense of humor, the audience at the awards ceremony laughs heartily, leaving Abhishek in an awkward situation.

Despite contrasting rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan remain utterly devoted to each other. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya put an end to rumors of their split once again by showing up together at the Ambani celebration, where their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stole the show with her incredible makeover.

Being one of the most well-liked couples in the glitzy town, Aishwarya and Abhishek are constantly the subject of intense interest in their personal lives.

(Also read:Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life

Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Navya Agastya Movie News Bollywood TV News Bollywood actresses Bachchan Bahu Aradhya Bachchan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba loses Angad amid the riots
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt became well-known in the 1990s film industry as the most attractive face. She has performed in...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu and Dimpy exchange rings
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
MUMBAI: Celebrity and television show star Anjali Anand recently opened up about her incredible journey and challenges...
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she appeared in the hit show Imlie. The actress became well-...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Anjali
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
Smriti
Smriti Irani worked as a dishwasher at a fast-food chain before achieving stardom?
Sidharth Malhotra
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about suffering a serious elbow injury before he began shooting for an action scene
Arbaaz
Arbaaz Khan cites himself and Sohail Khan's example in the NEPOTISM debate; Says ‘Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta’
Kiran
Kiran Rao opens up about her relationship with Aamir Khan and its impact on his marriage with Reena; Says ‘I was actually seeing…’