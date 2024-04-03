Aishwarya Rai's heartfelt bonding with Shweta Bachchan and Agastya Nanda post Ambani bash

MUMBAI: Long-standing rumors suggest that Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are at odds. Nevertheless, these rumors have been debunked by a new video that shows the two Bachchan women getting along after they returned to Mumbai from the Ambani pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Aishwarya and Shweta could be seen conversing in the video as they left Mumbai's Kalina airport. Aishwarya and Shweta are closely followed by Abhishek after Amitabh Bachchan leads the way with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. As the video came to an end, Aishwarya and Aaradhya hugged Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's son, and said goodbye.

Jaya and Shweta were in the front row supporting Navya as she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week the previous year. However, Shweta did not mention Aishwarya's appearance on the same runway in any of her pictures or tales on Instagram.

Now let's talk about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebration, which only had the Bachchans there on the final day. Social media users shared a video from the occasion, which featured Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya dancing to the dhol sounds. Renowned singers including Shreya Ghosal, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Sukhbir Singh, and the global phenomenon Akon performed on the last day of the festivities.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The India Express

 

