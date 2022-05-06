Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni shares her experience of working with Akshay Kumar

Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni's next release will be Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj'.
Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

MUMBAI : Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni's next release will be Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

The actress would be seen playing the role of Sanyogita's (Manushi Chhillar) sister Ragini. Akshay who is playing the lead role in the film has recently completed 30 years in the industry.

Aishwarya shares her emotions for the superstar she says: "He has completed 30 years in the industry successfully because of his talent and discipline. He will be leaving shoes behind which I don't think anybody will ever be able to fill. Most important is his dedication towards his films, humble and warm nature towards everyone. On set I have always seen him high on energy. He carries out the scene with such an ease, it's unbelievable."

She also adds: "He has been good in the comedy genre. The audience likes him in that genre and after working with him I also know that he is really witty and funny in real life too."

"Because of him the environment on set used to remain pleasant and funny, and the best part was he is an early bird so shoots used to start by 6-7 in the morning and and used to end by 6 in the evening so there were no late night shoots or irregular schedules. He is a super star and I wish him all the best for the future."

Latest Video