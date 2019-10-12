News

Aishwarya shares adorable pic of 'dadaji' Big B with Aaradhya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Oct 2019 05:11 PM

MUMBAI: A snapshot of Amitabh Bachchan with his grand-daughter Aaradhya, which the superstar's bahu Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan posted on social media, trended all through Saturday.

The picture was posted by Aishwarya on the occasion of Big B's 77th birthday on October 11. In the image, a smiling Big B is seen sitting with Aaradhya on his lap. The veteran actor and his grand-daughter are dressed in white ethnic attire.

Aishwarya posted birthday greetings and wishes for her father-in-law along with the picture.

"Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji. God Bless and Love you Always," she wrote with the snapshot.

Bollywood celebrities and Big B fans alike were soon gushing over the picture.

Actress Bipasha Basu commented: "So Sweet."

A user wrote: "Wow picture of the year - Dada ki poti."

Seven-year-old Aaradhya is the daughter of actress Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek.

Tags > Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Oct 2019 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divya Drashti I Cricket competition between Pisachani & Divya-Drashti
Divya Drashti I Cricket competition between... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Oct 2019 03:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke on sets I Major Drama in Abeer and Rajvanshi's life
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke on sets I Major Drama in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

past seven days