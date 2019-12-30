Ajay and Katrina approached for Satte Pe Satta remake

MUMBAI: It’s been a number of months since news about Satte Pe Satta has been doing the rounds. Rumours started when it was confirmed earlier this year that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will be helming the comedy project. However, it has come with its fair share of problems due to remake rights.

Rumours of Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar taking on the lead role, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan, have been doing the rounds for quite some time. It now seems that the makers are keen to sign Ajay Devgn for the film, along with Katrina Kaif.

As per sources, Ajay has not yet given the nod for the project. Katrina Kaif is being considered to play the female lead. Apart from the soon-to-release Sooryavanshi and the soon-to-be-made Phonebooth, there is nothing much on Katrina’s plate.

Ajay has a cameo in the Katrina-starrer Sooryavanshi and they have worked as co-stars in Raajneeti where they weren’t a romantic pair. So, it does work well as a fresh pairing too.