Ajay and Saif look fierce in these posters of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

MUMBAI: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Kajol as Savitribai Malusare, Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare, Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, Jagapathi Babu as Shelaar Mama and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Helmed by Om Raut, it is based on Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.



The makers have released two new posters from the film. In the first poster, we can see Ajay as Tanaji standing with a sword and shield in his hand and is ready to fight the battle and in the background, we can see Saif aka Uday Bhan giving a fierce look.



In the second poster, we can see Uday Bhan standing with a big sword in his hand is ready to defeat the opposition and in the background, Tanaji is giving an angry look.



Don't they look fierce?



Credits: Pinkvilla