Ajay and S.S. Rajamouli to do a Hindi film together after R.R.R.

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s recent flick Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior received great appreciation from the masses and the classes. The film did an overall business 187 crores until yesterday and is set to cross the mark of 200 crores.

Ajay has begun shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated RRR in Telugu in a very special role. Sources say it’s an extended guest appearance where the actor would be seen playing a real-life character from the 18th century.

Devgn and Rajamouli have been planning to collaborate for the last eight years. In 2012, for the Hindi version of Rajamouli’s Eega, the director met with and instantly gelled with the actor and his wife Kajol. The star couple readily did the voiceover for the Hindi version of Eega (Makkhi).

The director also agreed to direct a Hindi film for Ajay, which the Tanhaji actor would produce. 'But at that point of time, Rajamouli was committed to doing a Telugu film with Prabhas, so he did Baahubali. But now it’s time to do a Hindi film with Ajay Devgan,' says our source.

As per sources, the project at the moment is an original story and not a remake of any film already directed by Rajamouli.