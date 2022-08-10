Ajay-Atul lead 30-strong chorus to render 'Adipurush' anthem 'Jai Shri Ram'

The first song of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush -- 'Jai Shri Ram' -- was released on Sunday by the award-winning music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, better known as Ajay-Atul, with a live orchestra.
MUMBAI:The first song of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush -- 'Jai Shri Ram' -- was released on Sunday by the award-winning music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, better known as Ajay-Atul, with a live orchestra.

At the launch, the duo mentioned how a magical power was with them while they composed this anthemic number. The launch of the song with a 30-member chorus along with Ajay-Atul was indeed an uplifting experience.

The duo, incidentally, have composed the music or written songs for an impressive array of films and TV serials in Hindi and Marathi, notably 'Tumbbad', 'Zero', 'Super 30', 'Panipat', 'Tanhaji' (helmed by 'Adipurush' director Om Raut) and most recently, Riteish Deshmukh's 'Ved'.

Speaking at length about the journey of the song, Ajay said: "The inspiration of this song is the name of the song itself. This was the first song we composed for the film.

"When the film was offered to us, we were told about its scale. As soon as we heard the name of Shri Ram, that power and devotion automatically came to us. This magical power was with us while we were composing the song."

Ajay added: "This was the first time ever our song has been released on such a grand scale and we got to see live reactions. We are speechless because of the love the song is getting. We are grateful we got the opportunity to create an anthem that will resonate with people for years to come."

Thanking the lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Ajay said; "He has written the song so beautifully. His words have added power to the song. Only he could have done this. Also, this song is special as after a very long time, a song has been sung not by one singer, but by a chorus of 30."

SOURCE-IANS
 

