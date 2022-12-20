Ajay Bahl on The Lady Killer, “It’s been a pleasure working with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar” – Exclusive 

MUMBAI :Ajay Bahl’s Blurr starring Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhilash Thapliyal started streaming on Zee5 a few days ago. The film has received a decent response, and it is Bahl’s third film as a director.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ajay Bahl and spoke to him about his plans of making a commercial film, upcoming projects, and more…

BA Paas, Section 375, and Blurr; all these films have been in a serious zone. Do you plan to make a commercial film with songs and dance numbers, and other masala elements?

I don’t think that I can do it. It’s a different art and craft to make a nice commercial film. I don’t know maybe one day I will, but it doesn’t come to my mind. For me, it’s more about stories, like Blurr is bordering on fantasy; it’s not a very realistic film. But, that’s what the genre is, so for me doing something like that is a huge step away from a BA Pass or Section 375. One day if I get a script that moves me and has a footprint of a mainstream commercial film I would say yes.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects

I am working on a film called The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. We have already finished about 60 percent of the film, and we will start shooting again around the middle of January.

How has been the experience of working with Arjun and Bhumi?

It’s been completely wonderful. It looks cliché when you praise your actors because of course you can’t say bad things about them. But, I am going to say from the bottom of my heart that it’s been a pleasure working with both of them. These new-age actors are super committed because they are focused and they give it their all. They are more mature, especially Arjun; he has turned over a new leaf in his life in terms of his performance.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.