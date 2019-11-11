News

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh's Maidaan gets release date

MUMBAI: Maidaan is an upcoming film directed and written by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

The film has finally got a release date and it will hit the screens on 27 November 2020. The film revolves around a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is credited for India's gold medal win at Jakarta Asian Games in 1963. Ajay plays the coach in this sports drama based on a true story.

The makers recently wrapped the film's Mumbai schedule.  A massive set for the shoot was built in Mumbai for a scene inside the Mukesh Mill compound. The makers have also got a VFX team and a sports choreographer from Los Angeles to ensure that the football sequences are of the highest quality and there's no compromise on that aspect.

