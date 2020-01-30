Ajay Devgn and Shriya to reunite for S S Rajamouli’s Hindi film

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is currently enjoying the success of his 100th film Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. His performance in the film was very well appreciated and loved by the audience and the critics.

The actor is now all set to be the part of director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming Hindi film.

Director SS Rajamouli made the entire world sit up and take notice of him with the Baahubali series. After a year of Baahubali 2, the filmmaker is presently busy shooting for his upcoming big-budget flick RRR, which brings together Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time.

The latest buzz is that the director has roped in actress Shriya Saran to play an important role in the film. Rumours suggest that the actress will be paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film. Last week, she flew down to Hyderabad and joined the team in the forests of Vikarabad.

At present, she is shooting for her scenes alongside Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in this current schedule. There is a lot of secrecy about the story and the roles played by the cast of RRR.

Reportedly, director Rajamouli had banned the use of mobile phones on the sets of the film.

Earlier, it was reported that RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. However, the film is nowhere near completion, because of which, it has been deferred.

The film will now release worldwide sometime this October, most likely on Dusshera. Currently, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and the team is planning to complete the film as soon as possible so that Rajamouli can concentrate more on the film's post-production work.