Ajay Devgn and Tabu team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha; netizens say, “Arre kitne films karte rahoge ek saath”

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in films like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and Drishyam 2. The two will also be seen together in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. Now, Ajay and Tabu have once again teamed up for a new movie titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie also stars Jimmy Sheirgill in a pivotal role.

Ajay took to Twitter to inform that the shooting of the film has started today. He tweeted, “From the sets of #AuronMeinKahanDumTha with @neerajpofficial #ShootingBegins #Tabu @jimmysheirgill.”







Well, Ajay and Tabu look amazing together on the big screens and it is always a treat to watch the two powerhouse of talent in a movie together. However, this time, netizens are not much happy that they are coming in a film together again.



A netizen tweeted, “Phir Tabu Bas karo ajay bhai, or koi heroine k sath b karlo kaam.” Another Twitter user posted, “Han bhai isme bi Tabbu hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “arre kitne films krte rhoge eksaath.” Check out the tweets below...

Are you excited to watch Ajay and Tabu in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from Bholaa and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn has Singham Again and Maidaan lined up. Meanwhile, Tabu has Bholaa, Khufiya, and The Crew in her kitty.

