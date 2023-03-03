Ajay Devgn builds anticipation for Bholaa trailer, talks about his vision for action

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 15:01
MUMBAI: Post the release of the two teasers, the anticipation for the Bholaa trailer is peaking. Yes, you heard it right, the trailer of Bholaa will be launched on March 6 in Mumbai with media from all over India being present on the special occasion.

It is a 3D trailer and for the first time ever a Hindi film trailer will be launched in an IMAX format. So, the decibel levels surrounding the trailer in the trade and audiences are truly understandable.

By now everyone is aware that Bholaa produced & directed by Ajay Devgn is a larger-than-life action adventure with an emotional core. And, the action that was seen in the teasers has already become the talk of the town.

Of course, there is a lot more excitement around the action that will be seen in the upcoming trailer. "I want people to see the action and feel the vibe before saying anything about it,’’ says Ajay Devgn. 

But he hints that the stunts, the chases, and the fights seen in Bholaa are going to be definition-changing. "The approach is raw; it is based in rural India and it has fights and chases that are razor-sharp and super-fast. The terrain is rough, the fighters are menacing. The whole idea is to give the action a newer dimension because I am partial to action. I grew up doing innovative action under my father Veeru Devgan’s supervision and I like the challenges around stunts.’’

Bholaa will arrive on 30th March 2023 in theatres near you!

