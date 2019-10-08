News

Ajay Devgn is a disciplined actor: Pranitha Subhash

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 02:00 PM
Mumbai: Southern cinema star Pranitha Subhash, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with actor Ajay Devgn in the film "Bhuj: The Pride of India", feels blessed to have work with him.
 
"Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut.
 
"There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film," she said.
 
Pranitha is known for her roles in movies like "Porki", "Saguni" and "Dynamite". She was also featured in Ayushmann Khurrana's song "Chan kitthan".
 
"Bhuj: The Pride of India", which also features Sonakshi Sinha, is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.
Tags > Ajay Devgn, Pranitha Subhash, Saguni, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Dynamite,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata...

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata Purohit Completes 10 Years In The Industry
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

past seven days