Ajay Devgn gets his on-screen younger brother

MUMBAI: Actor Mahesh Shetty, a known name in the telly world, will be playing Ajay Devgn's younger brother in the upcoming movie "Bhuj: The Pride of India".



Mahesh calls it a very special film. "I am grateful to be a part of such an incredible story. This film celebrates the bravery and dedication of the women of India. It was a pleasure working with Ajay Sir and the entire team of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'," he added.



According to sources, Mahesh will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot.



The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial is slated to release next year.



