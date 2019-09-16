News

Ajay Devgn gets his on-screen younger brother

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 04:23 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Mahesh Shetty, a known name in the telly world, will be playing Ajay Devgn's younger brother in the upcoming movie "Bhuj: The Pride of India".

Mahesh calls it a very special film. "I am grateful to be a part of such an incredible story. This film celebrates the bravery and dedication of the women of India. It was a pleasure working with Ajay Sir and the entire team of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'," he added.

According to sources, Mahesh will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot.

The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial is slated to release next year.

Source: IANS

past seven days