Ajay Devgn to go bald for this project?

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn started off the year with a stellar performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will soon be seen in Burj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, and the remake of Kaithi. He is also scheduled to start preparation on Chanakya. The actor had been roped in to play the role of the royal advisor to Chandragupta in the project.

Now reports reveal, to stay true to the role, Ajay is going to shave his head bald. A source told Mumbai Mirror that the actor has already planned for it. Director Neeraj Pandey has also confirmed that Ajay needs to stay true to the role. 'It’s simple, really. Ours is a period film and Ajay will have to look the part,' the filmmaker told the daily. Pandey also revealed that the film was in its pre-production phase when Coronavirus crisis hit India.

Neeraj had been working on the script for two years now. With the lockdown in place, he and his team are working from home. 'Now, all of us are operating from home and trying to do the best we can,' the director said. Pandey reveals he planned to take Chanakya on the floors starting October. However, with the current situation, he isn't sure the schedule could be met.

Credits: Pinkvilla