Ajay Devgn helps set-up Covid ICU in Shivaji Park

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, along with a few colleagues of the film fraternity, have pitched in with help for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up an emergency medical unit at Shivaji Park in the city.

The municipal body has converted Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall in the Park into a 20-bed Covid-19 facility, with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors.

Ajay contributed funds for the effort through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Besides Ajay, filmmakers Luv Ranjan, Boney Kapoor, Anand Pandit, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj, besides Sameer Nair, Deepak Dhar and Rishi Negi, entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action director RP Yadav, have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs 1 crore to the Smiley Account, the business development cell of the BMC.

"It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC,'' said local Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut.

"It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital,'' said COO Joy Chakraborty of the hospital, which will provide food, linen, medicine and man power to this emergency unit.

